|
|
|
Handyside Janette Passed away peacefully but suddenly at Leeds General Infirmary with her loving family by her side on 18th November 2019.
A loving wife of 50 years to Colin, also a much loved mum,
nan and friend.
She will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take
place at the Church of the
Epiphany, Leeds 9 on
Monday 2nd December at
12 noon, prior to private committal.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in lieu to Martin House Hospice,
for which a plate will be
provided at church.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Oakwood Tel 0113 2499338
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 27, 2019