SMITH Janet (Jan) Passed away on 6th June in
St. Gemma's Hospice, Leeds,
aged 59 years.
Loving wife of Stephen,
and much loved mother of
Neil, Craig and Toni.
The funeral service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium, Leeds on Wednesday
19th June at 11:40am.
Family flowers only please, donations for St. Gemma's Hospice and Yorkshire Cancer Research may be given at the service.
Enquiries to
G.E. Hartley & Son, Garforth.
Tel. 0113 2862980.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 11, 2019
