RILEY JANET On 12th June, unexpectedly at home, aged 71 years.
Dearly beloved partner of the late Ian Rogers and a much loved mum of Jonathan. Also a dear sister of Peter Nicholson and friend of many who will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service and Cremation at Rawdon Crematorium on
Tuesday 16th July at 1pm. Donations may be given in lieu of flowers, a plate for which will be available at the service.
Enquiries to Robson & Ellis, Bramley. Tel 0113 2570542
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 9, 2019