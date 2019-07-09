Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robson & Ellis Funeral Service (Bramley, Leeds)
Old Ebenezer Chapel
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS13 4BL
0113 257 0542
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Riley

Notice Condolences

Janet Riley Notice
RILEY JANET On 12th June, unexpectedly at home, aged 71 years.
Dearly beloved partner of the late Ian Rogers and a much loved mum of Jonathan. Also a dear sister of Peter Nicholson and friend of many who will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service and Cremation at Rawdon Crematorium on
Tuesday 16th July at 1pm. Donations may be given in lieu of flowers, a plate for which will be available at the service.
Enquiries to Robson & Ellis, Bramley. Tel 0113 2570542
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.