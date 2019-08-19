|
Hopwood Janet Harvey
(Jenny) August 11th,
peacefully at
Pilling House, Skelmanthorpe,
of Morley, aged 96 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late
Arthur Hopwood, much loved mother of Christine & Harvey, proud gran of Julia, Christopher, Nicki & Hannah also a loving
great granny of Eleanor,
Benjamin, Jonathan & Isabelle.
The funeral service will be held at St Peter's Church, Morley at
12 noon on Friday 23rd August, prior to interment in
the Churchyard.
Flowers are welcome, but donations, if preferred, may be made to St Peter's Church.
Special thanks to all at Pilling House for their excellent care, continuing support and kindness and to Morley, Rhodes & Wainwright of Skelmanthorpe and J W Binks & Sons of Morley for their understanding and professional services.
All enquiries to J W Binks & Sons. Tel: 0113 2532087
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 19, 2019