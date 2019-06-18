Home

Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:30
St Mary's Church
Kippax
EASTWOOD Janet Passed away peacefully in the
Prince of Wales Hospice on
4th June aged 49 years.
Much loved sister of Paul and David, devoted auntie of Thomas, Lauren, Elise and Callum and a dear cousin.
The funeral will take place at
St Mary's Church, Kippax on Tuesday 25th June at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in lieu of flowers for the Prince of Wales Hospice.
All enquiries to:
Wm. Dodgson & Son
74-76 High Street, Kippax
Leeds, LS25 7AJ
Tel: 0113 2872277
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 18, 2019
