BROOMHEAD Janet Passed away on 14th June 2019, aged 62 years.
Much loved partner of David,
also a loving sister, sister in law, aunty and niece.
Funeral service will take place in
All Saints Church, Sherburn in Elmet on Tuesday, 9th July at 1.30pm followed by interment
in All Saints Church Yard.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the
British Heart Foundation and
All Saints Church, for which a plate will be provided at the service.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 27, 2019
