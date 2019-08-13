|
WARRENT Jane Sarah 30/07/19
Passed peacefully at St James' Hospital, aged 58 years.
Dear daughter of Ann, cherished wife of Tony and much loved mum of Jody and Tracy. A loving sister of Vicki, special mother-in-law of Kim and adored grandma of Connor, Ethan, Finlay and Isabel.
Service & cremation will take place at Rawdon Crematorium
on Friday 16th August at 10.20am. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu if so desired to The Spinal Injuries Association
for which a plate will be available
at the service. Friends please
accept this intimation.
Enquiries to Kettley's Funeral Service, Tel: 01132503716
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 13, 2019