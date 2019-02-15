Home

Jane Grogan

GROGAN Jane Elizabeth Edward, Karl and families
would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to all relatives, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy and generous donations following
their recent sad loss of Jane.
Special thanks to staff at Pinderfields & L.G.I. Stroke Units, Reverend Mandy Rhodes for her comforting funeral service and to Arthur Bell Funeral Directors
for their efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 15, 2019
