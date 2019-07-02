|
Turpin James Barry Please pray for the repose of the soul of Barry who died
21st June, aged 81.
The much loved husband of Anne, and father of Chris, Catherine, Caroline and the late Paul.
A much loved Grandpa.
Barry will be received into the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Harrogate Road, Leeds 17 on Monday 8th July at 6pm.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday 9th July at 12.30pm prior to interment in
Lawnswood Cemetery,
New Adel Lane, Leeds 16.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be given to St. George's Crypt and
St. Gemma's Hospice for which a plate will be available
at the Church.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services, Oakwood, Tel: 0113 5499338
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 2, 2019