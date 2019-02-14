Home

POWERED BY

Services
Requiem Mass
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:30
St. Theresa's RC Church
Crossgates
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James O'Neill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James O'Neill

Notice Condolences

James O'Neill Notice
O'NEILL James Peacefully on
Sunday 27th January,
James aged 78.
Beloved husband of Sheila,
much loved father of Terry, Chris and the late Ann, adored grandad of Frances, cherished father in law of Jane and Rochelle, dearly loved brother of Terry, Mollie, Kevin, Kathleen and the late Joe,
dear brother in law,
uncle and cousin.
Requiem Mass to be held at StTheresa's RC Church, Crossgates on Monday 18th February at 10.30am.
No flowers please, donations in lieu for St Gemma's Hospice.
Thanks be to God for a happy, healthy life well lived.
R.I.P.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.