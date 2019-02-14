|
O'NEILL James Peacefully on
Sunday 27th January,
James aged 78.
Beloved husband of Sheila,
much loved father of Terry, Chris and the late Ann, adored grandad of Frances, cherished father in law of Jane and Rochelle, dearly loved brother of Terry, Mollie, Kevin, Kathleen and the late Joe,
dear brother in law,
uncle and cousin.
Requiem Mass to be held at StTheresa's RC Church, Crossgates on Monday 18th February at 10.30am.
No flowers please, donations in lieu for St Gemma's Hospice.
Thanks be to God for a happy, healthy life well lived.
R.I.P.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2019
