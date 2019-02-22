Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Leed
366 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9DN
0113 248 2038
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:30
St Patrick's Roman Catholic Church
McELDUFF
James
(Seamus) Peacefully at Green Acres Nursing Home on Thursday 14th February, James, aged 74 years.
Dearly loved father of Mary, Shaun, Bernard, Christopher, Kieran and the late Francis, beloved grandad and great grandad, former husband of Kathleen.
The funeral service will take place at St Patrick's Roman Catholic Church on Thursday 7th March at 10:30am followed by a burial at Killingbeck Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu will be gratefully received
for the benefit of
Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to Coop Funeral Services, York Road.
Tel - 0113 248 2038
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 22, 2019
