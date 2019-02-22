|
|
|
McELDUFF
James
(Seamus) Peacefully at Green Acres Nursing Home on Thursday 14th February, James, aged 74 years.
Dearly loved father of Mary, Shaun, Bernard, Christopher, Kieran and the late Francis, beloved grandad and great grandad, former husband of Kathleen.
The funeral service will take place at St Patrick's Roman Catholic Church on Thursday 7th March at 10:30am followed by a burial at Killingbeck Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu will be gratefully received
for the benefit of
Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to Coop Funeral Services, York Road.
Tel - 0113 248 2038
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More