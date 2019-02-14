Home

Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Wake
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
16:00 - 22:00
Peter's home
Requiem Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:30
St Anne's Cathedral
Leeds
Interment
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:00
Killingbeck Cemetery
James Langan Notice
LANGAN James Patrick Please pray for the repose
of the soul of "Peter" formerly of Larragan, Derryvohey, Co. Mayo who passed away at St. James Hospital on 7th February,
aged 83 years.
He is survived by his loving wife Kathleen; Dad to Margaret (RIP),
Kathleen, Bernadette, Anthony and
James and loving Grandfather to
Catherine, Andrew, Christopher,
Jonathan, Thomas, Jasper, Theo
and Rory. Beloved Brother,
Brother in law, Cousin, Uncle
and Father in Law.
Peter's family invite his friends and
family to his Wake at his home, 24th February, 16:00-22:00.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 St Anne's Cathedral, Leeds, 25th February.
Interment at Killingbeck Cemetery at 12 noon.
Reception to follow at The Irish Centre, York Road, Leeds.
Family tributes only please,
there will be a collection box
at the service for
'The Little Sisters of the Poor'
and St. Anne's Cathedral.
Friends please accept this intimation.
'May He Rest In Peace'

Enquiries to:
Hughes Funeral Services,
Tel. 0113 248 0953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2019
