LANGAN James Patrick Please pray for the repose

of the soul of "Peter" formerly of Larragan, Derryvohey, Co. Mayo who passed away at St. James Hospital on 7th February,

aged 83 years.

He is survived by his loving wife Kathleen; Dad to Margaret (RIP),

Kathleen, Bernadette, Anthony and

James and loving Grandfather to

Catherine, Andrew, Christopher,

Jonathan, Thomas, Jasper, Theo

and Rory. Beloved Brother,

Brother in law, Cousin, Uncle

and Father in Law.

Peter's family invite his friends and

family to his Wake at his home, 24th February, 16:00-22:00.



Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 St Anne's Cathedral, Leeds, 25th February.

Interment at Killingbeck Cemetery at 12 noon.

Reception to follow at The Irish Centre, York Road, Leeds.

Family tributes only please,

there will be a collection box

at the service for

'The Little Sisters of the Poor'

and St. Anne's Cathedral.

Friends please accept this intimation.

'May He Rest In Peace'



Enquiries to:

Hughes Funeral Services,

Tel. 0113 248 0953 Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2019