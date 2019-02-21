|
|
|
KILCOYNE James (Jimmy) Formerly of Dooagh,
Achill Island, County Mayo.
Please pray for the soul of
Jimmy who died peacefully on Friday 8th February 2019,
aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of the late Winnie, devoted Dad of John and Mary, treasured Grandad of
Sean and James, much loved
and respected father in law to
Lisa and Myles and a loving uncle
to all his nephews and nieces.
Jimmy will be sadly missed by
all his family, friends and the community of Mount St Joseph's, Headingley, where Jimmy lived
for the last 7 years.
Requiem Mass will be held on Friday 1 March, 2019 at 11am at Corpus Christi RC Church,
Neville Road, Leeds 9, followed by interment at Killingbeck Catholic Cemetery, York Road, Leeds 14.
Friends and family, please
accept this invitation to join us
in celebration and thanksgiving
for Jimmy's life.
Family flowers only please.
Should you wish to make a donation in memory of Jimmy,
a plate will be provided in the church. This will be sent to
The Little Sisters of the Poor at
Mt St Josephs' to support them in continuing their invaluable work.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2019
