KILCOYNE James (Jimmy) Formerly of Dooagh,

Achill Island, County Mayo.

Please pray for the soul of

Jimmy who died peacefully on Friday 8th February 2019,

aged 87 years.

Beloved husband of the late Winnie, devoted Dad of John and Mary, treasured Grandad of

Sean and James, much loved

and respected father in law to

Lisa and Myles and a loving uncle

to all his nephews and nieces.

Jimmy will be sadly missed by

all his family, friends and the community of Mount St Joseph's, Headingley, where Jimmy lived

for the last 7 years.

Requiem Mass will be held on Friday 1 March, 2019 at 11am at Corpus Christi RC Church,

Neville Road, Leeds 9, followed by interment at Killingbeck Catholic Cemetery, York Road, Leeds 14.

Friends and family, please

accept this invitation to join us

in celebration and thanksgiving

for Jimmy's life.

Family flowers only please.

Should you wish to make a donation in memory of Jimmy,

a plate will be provided in the church. This will be sent to

The Little Sisters of the Poor at

The Little Sisters of the Poor at

Mt St Josephs' to support them in continuing their invaluable work. Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2019