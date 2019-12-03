|
|
|
JONES JAMES
(JIM) On 25th November, peacefully in Neville House, aged 93 years. Dearly beloved husband of Pat (Margaret) and much loved dad of Lynne, Allan and Mandy.
Also a dearly loved grandad and great-grandad who will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service and Cremation
at Lawnswood Crematorium,
on Tuesday 10th December
at 12:20 pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be given for Neville House, a plate for which will be available at the service.
Enquiries John P. Tempest
Funeral Service.
Tel. 0113 239 2700
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 3, 2019