FARRELL JAMES PATRICK
(Jim) February 26th, peacefully in Harrogate District Hospital,
aged 79 years.
Dearly loved husband of Rita.
Very much loved dad of Deborah, Paul, David and Catherine.
Much loved and respected
father in law, adored grandad of Jennifer, Jack, Sam, Luke,
Joseph, Archie, Emma and Gracie and great grandad.
Jim will be sadly missed by all his loving family and many friends.
Jim will be received into
St Urban's R.C. Church,
Grove Road, Leeds LS6 4AQ on
Thursday March 14th at 7.00pm.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday March 15th at 12.15 pm followed by cremation at Rawdon Crematorium at 1.40 pm.
Family flowers only please but if desired donations for
Dementia UK and Alzheimers Society and a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, 180 York Road, Leeds 9.
Tel (0113) 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 6, 2019
