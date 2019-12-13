|
|
|
Dwyer James Patrick
"TV Jim" Passed away peacefully
at St James' Hospital on
6th December 2019 with his loving family by his side, aged 75 years.
A much loved dad,
grandad and brother.
Reunited with his late wife Sylvia.
Courageous to the end.
Loved and missed by all.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Church of St Nicholas,
Leeds 9 on Friday 20th December at 2pm prior to private committal.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in lieu can be given to Ward 48 Lincoln Wing at
St James' Hospital, a plate will
be provided at church.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Tel 0113 248 0953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 13, 2019