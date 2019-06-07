Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Boston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Boston

Notice Condolences

James Boston Notice
Boston James Raymond
(Jim) Passed away peacefully in hospital on 30th May 2019, aged 76 years.
A much loved brother, uncle and great uncle.
The funeral service will take place in St Mary's Church, South Milford on Tuesday 11th June at 1 pm, followed by cremation at Pontefract Crematorium
at 2:20 pm. Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired to The Yorkshire Air Ambulance and St Mary's Church Funds for which a plate will be provided at the service.
Friends please accept this intimation.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.