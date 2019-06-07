|
Boston James Raymond
(Jim) Passed away peacefully in hospital on 30th May 2019, aged 76 years.
A much loved brother, uncle and great uncle.
The funeral service will take place in St Mary's Church, South Milford on Tuesday 11th June at 1 pm, followed by cremation at Pontefract Crematorium
at 2:20 pm. Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired to The Yorkshire Air Ambulance and St Mary's Church Funds for which a plate will be provided at the service.
Friends please accept this intimation.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 7, 2019
