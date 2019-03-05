|
|
|
Vickers Jacqueline
(Jackie) Passed away peacefully in
hospital after a short illness on February 16th 2019, aged 70 years.
Beloved wife of Roy, loving mum of Mickey and Hannah, Debbie, Marie, Tracey and the late Michael and a dear sister, auntie, grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service will take place at Holy Trinity Church, Meanwood on Tuesday 12th March at 12.15pm. followed by private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers for Cancer Research UK.
At the family's request,
please wear a touch of colour.
Enquiries to W Kaye and Son
Tel 0113 2705553
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 5, 2019
