|
|
|
Samyang Jacqueline
(Jacky) Peacefully on 5th October, 2019 at 9.32 a.m. surrounded by family.
Loving mum to Jared, Jaynie and Jevan and everyone's favourite nanna.
The service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday 17th October, 2019 at 1 p.m. Donations are for Take Heart LGI for which a plate will be available. Flowers are welcome.
All enquiries to Wm. Dodgson & Son, Lupton Avenue, Harehills, Leeds
LS9 6EQ. Tel 0113 249 8849.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 11, 2019