|
|
|
Binns Jacqueline Ann
"Jackie" Passed away peacefully in hospital on 8th August, aged 73.
A much loved Mum of the
late Robert, Wayne, Lisa,
Trevor & Craig.
A beloved Grandma &
Great Grandmother and
will be sadly missed by her
12 grandchildren and
7 great grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Wednesday 28th August
at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu will be
gratefully accepted for
The Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries to W.Kaye & Son
0113 270 5553
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 22, 2019