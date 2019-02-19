|
STAINES Jack Passed away on
9th February 2019,
aged 89 years.
Loving Husband of Doreen, beloved Father of Gary and Lynn and wonderful Grandfather
and Great-Grandfather
The funeral service will be held at Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday 21st February 2019 at 3:40pm followed by refreshments at Crossgates Recreational Club.
Family flowers only please but donations would be appreciated
to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Enquiries to Full Circle Funerals
Tel: 01943 262626
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 19, 2019
