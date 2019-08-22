|
|
|
Spirett Jack 10th August 2019, aged 94.
Peacefully in his his sleep,
now reunited with his beloved wife Joan. Loving dad of Richard and Patricia, dear father-in-law of Sue and Neil, adored grandad of Joanna and Jenny and their partners Chris and Joe.
Special Great Grumpa of
Thomas, Libby and Rosie.
The funeral service will take place at St James the Great Church, Church Lane, Manston on
Thursday 29th August at 10.30am.
Followed by committal
at Garforth Cemetery.
All enquiries please contact:
Wm. Dodgson & Son
Funeral Services
279 Selby Road
Halton, Leeds
LS15 7JS
Tel: 0113 2645587
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 22, 2019