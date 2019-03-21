Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
13:15
Huddersfield Crematorium
Fixby
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Spindler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Spindler

Notice Condolences

Jack Spindler Notice
Spindler Jack On March 4th 2019, suddenly in Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Jack, aged 82 years young,
of Oakes, Huddersfield.
Much loved Husband of Veronica, Brother of Trevor and Brother-in-Law of John, Cyclist, genealogist, teller of jokes and much more.
A celebrations of Jack's life will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby on Thursday 4th April
at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in Jack's memory would be appreciated for
'The Dave Rayner Fund'
(set up to send young professional cyclists to train in France).
A Donation box will be available
at the crematorium.
Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet at
the crematorium.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.