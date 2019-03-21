|
|
|
Spindler Jack On March 4th 2019, suddenly in Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Jack, aged 82 years young,
of Oakes, Huddersfield.
Much loved Husband of Veronica, Brother of Trevor and Brother-in-Law of John, Cyclist, genealogist, teller of jokes and much more.
A celebrations of Jack's life will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby on Thursday 4th April
at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in Jack's memory would be appreciated for
'The Dave Rayner Fund'
(set up to send young professional cyclists to train in France).
A Donation box will be available
at the crematorium.
Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet at
the crematorium.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More