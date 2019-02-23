Resources More Obituaries for Jack Shepherd Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jack Shepherd

Notice SHEPHERD Jack Rosemary, Rosalind,

David, Stefanie, Loren and Mollie would like to thank everyone who came to celebrate Jack's life. We would also like to say a huge

thank you to Stefanie for conducting the service just how Grandad wanted it, he would have been so proud, as we are.

Thank you to all the fabulous staff on Ward 14 at Airedale General Hospital, you are wonderful. Also thank you to Andrew at Jacksons Funeral Services, you made a difficult time far easier.