|
|
|
LINLEY Jack On the 8th July 2019, passed away peacefully at St. Gemma's Hospice, Jack, aged 87 years, of Rothwell.
Beloved husband of the late Esther, much loved father of Doreen, Linda, Debbie and the late Patricia, loving father-in-law to John, Eddie and Peter, adored grandad of Craig, Jamie, Sarah, Simon, Natalie, Ryan, James and Danny,
a cherished great-grandfather and a dearly loved partner to June.
The Funeral Service will take place at Christ Church, Lofthouse,
on Friday 2nd August at 1.15pm followed by interment at
Rothwell Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for St.Gemma's Hospice, for which
a plate will be provided at the service. Will friends please accept this as the only intimation.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, Rothwell, Leeds
Tel: 01132822422
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 19, 2019