Joseph Tate Funeral Service
375 Tong Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS12 4QG
0113 263 8971
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
15:00
Rawdon Crematorium
Ivy Ward Notice
SMITH Ivy
(nee Ward) February 14th very peacefully at home, aged 88 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Howard, loving mum of Helen, Jane and the late Heather.
Will be sadly missed
by all her family.
Service and cremation will take place on Tuesday 26th February at Rawdon Crematorium at 3.00pm.
Friends please accept this intimation.
Donations are requested in lieu
of flowers to Benefit the June Hancock Mesothelioma Fund,
a collection box will be
available at the service.
Enquiries to
J Tate Funeral Directors
Tel: 0113 263 8971
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 20, 2019
