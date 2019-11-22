|
|
|
Taylor Ivy Lilian
(née Bailey) Peacefully in
Seacroft Green Care Centre
on Friday 8th November 2019,
aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harry.
Much loved mother of David and Ian and mother in law of Safina.
Devoted grandma of
Ursula, Edmund, Samantha,
Steven and Martin.
Great grandma to Leonardo
and Brandon, a sadly missed
sister, aunt and friend.
Funeral service on Thursday
5th December 2019 at Pontefract
Crematorium at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu of
St. Gemma's Hospice.
Afterwards all friends are welcome
to join the family at Kings Croft.
For enquires call
T F Morritt, 01977 553868.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 22, 2019