Joseph Geldart & Sons
11 Hopewell Terrace
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS18 4NE
0113 258 2134
Isabel Kearsley

Isabel Kearsley
Kearsley Isabel November 23rd passed away peacefully at home, aged 82 years. Isabel dearly loved wife of the late Mick. Much loved mum of Anthony, Gerald and Susanna.
Also, a loving grandma of Antonio, Isabella and Lola.
The funeral service will take place at Rawdon Crematorium Chapel on Thursday December 12th at 1.40pm followed by interment at Horsforth Cemetery at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Isabel
may be made to The Cats Protection League.
A collection box will be available
at the service.
Enquiries to
Joseph Geldart and Sons
Tel 0113 2582134
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 6, 2019
