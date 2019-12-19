|
|
|
Pulford Iris Passed away peacefully at St James Hospital,
on the 9th December,
aged 81 years.
A wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, who was much
loved and will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday 2nd January at 1pm.
Family flowers only by request. Family and friends are
invited for refreshments at
The Lawnswood Arms, following the service. All enquiries to
The Co-op Funeralcare,
Headingley, Tel: 0113 2242443
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 19, 2019