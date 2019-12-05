|
EDWARDS Iris
nee Dransfield Passed away in St James hospital on 31st October 2019,
aged 87 years.
Much loved wife of Christopher, loving mum of Steve and Sue.
Also a much loved ouma.
Funeral service will take place in
All Saints Parish Church, Ledsham
on Wednesday 11th December
at 10.30am
followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only by request,
donations in lieu if desired to
All Saints Parish Church Funds.
A plate will be provided
at the service.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 5, 2019