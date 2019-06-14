Home

Cridland Iris Elizabeth Passed away peacefully in Wheatfields Hospice on the
2nd June 2019, aged 89.
Dearly loved wife of the late Ken, beloved mother of Bevaley, respected mother-in-law,
much loved gran of Charlotte, Andrew & Emily, also a devoted great gran to Jacob, Samuel
and Henry.
Funeral service will be held at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
on Thursday 20th June at 1:00 p.m.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be made at the service to Wheatfields Hospice.
For more information please
tel; 01132532087 or visit www.jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 14, 2019
