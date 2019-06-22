|
|
|
Boyce Iris June 15th, peacefully, in hospital,
of Morley.
Dearly loved wife of the late Bernard George,
much loved mum of
Bernice and Samantha,
very dear Supergran of
Nathan and Natalie and loving great-grandma of Harry, Toby, William and Emily.
Funeral service will be held at
Cotingley Hall Crematorium at 10.20a.m. on Wednesday
26th June.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be made to
Versus Arthritis for which charity,
a collection box will be available
at the service.
All enquiries to J.W.Binks & Sons
Tel (0113) 2532087 or visit
jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 22, 2019
