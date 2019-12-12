|
RAWSON Irene Passed away peacefully,
of Morley, aged 92 years.
Loving wife of the late Albert, treasured sister of Margaret
and the late Stanley.
Beloved aunt to Carol, Janet, Richard and Robert.
Will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 19th December 2019 at 1.30 pm. at St Andrews Church, Morley followed by committal at Cottingley Hall Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, can be made at the service for the benefit of Cancer Research UK, where there will be a plate provided for this purpose. Enquiries to
The Coop Funeralcare, Morley
Tel;- 0113 2522503
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 12, 2019