Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:30
Cottingley Crematorium
Irene Hindmarsh Notice
HINDMARSH Irene Passed away peacefully at home on 22 August 2019, aged 92 years.
Much loved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother to Linda, James, Daniel and Families.
"Her thoughts were all so full of us, She could never forget!
And so I think that where she is, She must be watching yet."
Funeral service will take place at Cottingley Crematorium on
Friday 13th September at 11.40am. Family flowers only please.
There will be a retiring collection for the Yorkshire Cancer Research.
Enquiries to Mahony and Ward Funeral Directors 0113 2565209
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 6, 2019
