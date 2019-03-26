DAVIS Irene Died March 26th 2003.

In loving memory of my dear wife.

Thinking of you today

as I always do,

Dear wife, remembering the sunshine that you brought into my life...I always felt so lucky,

You meant everything to me

and as for being a soul mate

you were the best there'll ever be.

Everything you did, you did it out of love and when the angels called you home to heaven up above..

You left me broken hearted and one thing I know is true

there'll never be another more loved or missed than you.

All for the love of a girl

called Irene

From your loving husband Geordie, son Brian and Grandchildren. xxx Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 26, 2019