BYGRAVE Irene Mary
(née Kelly) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family
on March 10th, aged 83 years. Beloved wife of Delroy,
loving mother to Graham, Garry, Marie and Lynn, also a dear sister to Kathleen, the late Charlie, Tommy and Edward,
a grandmother and
great grandmother.
Funeral service will take place at
St Luke's Church, Malvern Road, LS11 on Thursday March 28th
at 1pm prior to cremation at Cottingley Hall Crematorium
at 1:40pm.
Family flowers only please.
If desired, donations would be appreciated for the British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research.
Enquiries to W.Kaye and Son
Tel: 270 5553
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 21, 2019
