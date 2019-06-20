|
|
|
BERRY Irene
(Nee O'Connell) (late of Cookridge, Leeds 16)
8th April 1931 - 3rd June 2019
Whilst on holiday in Wales.
Much loved wife of the late John.
Dearly loved mum of Jonathan and Tim. Much loved and respected mother in law of Catherine, Sarah and Colin. Adored grandma of Daniel, Jessica, Jonathan,
Emma, Philip and Richard.
Irene will be sadly missed by all
her loving family and friends.
Irene will be received into the
Holy Name R.C. Church, Otley Old Road, Leeds 16 on Thursday
June 27th at 6.30pm.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday June 28th at 9.30am followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please but
if desired donations for the
British Heart Foundation and
Cancer Research UK and a
plate will be available.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds 9.
Tel (0113) 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 20, 2019
