|
|
|
STOCKS Ida Peacefully in hospital on Thursday 7th November 2019, aged 92.
Beloved Mum of Elaine, Grandma to Caroline and Great Grandma to Baby Noah. Sadly missed by all family and friends.
The funeral will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Friday 22nd November at 11.40am.
No flowers by request, donations may be made to Leukaemia and Lymphoma Research for which
a plate will be provided.
All enquiries please contact:
G H Dovener & Son
Funeral Services
267 Otley Road,
Leeds, LS16 5LN
Tel: 0113 2249788
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 15, 2019