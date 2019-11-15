Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Stocks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida Stocks

Notice Condolences

Ida Stocks Notice
STOCKS Ida Peacefully in hospital on Thursday 7th November 2019, aged 92.
Beloved Mum of Elaine, Grandma to Caroline and Great Grandma to Baby Noah. Sadly missed by all family and friends.
The funeral will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Friday 22nd November at 11.40am.
No flowers by request, donations may be made to Leukaemia and Lymphoma Research for which
a plate will be provided.
All enquiries please contact:
G H Dovener & Son
Funeral Services
267 Otley Road,
Leeds, LS16 5LN
Tel: 0113 2249788
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -