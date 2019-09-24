|
|
|
SMITH Ida Passed away on
September 17th 2019
peacefully in hospital.
Much loved mother
of Ann and Richard,
dear mother-in-law
of Paula and Michael
and treasured nanna to
Alexander, Ryan and Regen.
Service and cremation will be held at Lawnswood Crematorium on Monday 7th October at 12:20pm. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu if so desired to the Alzheimer's Society and Admiral Nurses where a donation box will be available for this purpose.
All enquiries to
Kaye's of Moortown
Tel: 0113 237 0485.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 24, 2019