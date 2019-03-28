|
RUNDLE Ida
(nee Clark) March 17th,
passed away peacefully in hospital, aged 97 years, Ida,
dearly loved wife of the late Leslie, much loved mum of Raymond, loving grandma of Tracey, Darren and Victoria and a beloved
great grandma of George.
The funeral service and
cremation will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium on
Monday April 1st at 3pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Ida
may be made to
The Horsforth
Live At Home Scheme.
A collection box will be available
at the service.
No tears and no black clothing to be worn, if possible.
Enquiries Joseph Geldart & Sons
Funeral Directors,
Tel. 0113 2582134
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 28, 2019
