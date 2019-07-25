Home

J W Binks Funeral Directors
Park House, Queen Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS27 8EB
0113 253 2087
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Ian Broadhurst Notice
Broadhurst Ian Carl
(E.I.) 26th June, suddenly and tragically, of Tingley, aged 34 years.
Dearly loved son of Janet & Ian, much loved brother of Donna, Rachel, Matthew and the late David, also a beloved uncle
to many.
Funeral Service will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Friday 2nd August at 11:00a.m.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to , a collection box will be provided
at the service.
All enquiries to J W Binks Funeral Directors, Tel: 0113 2532087 or visit www.jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 25, 2019
