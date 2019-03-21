Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
12:15
Lawnswood Crematorium
CLIFFE HORACE
(HARRY) On 12th March,
passed away peacefully,
aged 98 years.
Former Green Grocer of Harehills.
Dearly beloved husband of
the late Theresa, a much loved dad of Douglas, Rose and the late Frances, also a loving Grandad
and Great Granddad.
Harry will be very sadly missed.
Funeral Service and Cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium on Tuesday 26th March at 12:20pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, maybe given for Age UK and Macmillan Cancer Support. A plate for which will be available at the service.
Enquiries to
John P Tempest Funeral Service
Tel: 239 2700.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 21, 2019
