Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:15
Lawnswood Crematorium
Resources
Hilda Davison Notice
DAVISON Hilda On 15th February 2019 peacefully at Wykebeck Court Care Home aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ernest, much loved mam of Geoff, Graham, Linda, Paul and Andrew,
also a dear mother in law,
nana and great grandma.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium on
Friday 8th March at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Cancer Research UK for which a plate
will be provided at service.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds 9
Tel. 0113 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 28, 2019
