Marshall Henry Passed away on March 17th, suddenly in Hospital aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Maureen, dearest dad of Deborah, Carl and Sharon, devoted grandad to
8 grandchildren, great grandad and dear brother of Ernest, Sheila and the late Christine.
Service at St Mary's Church, Garforth on Friday April 12th at 12.15pm followed by cremation at Pontefract at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
St Gemma's Hospice.
A plate for this purpose
will be provided.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Garforth, Tel 0113-2868114.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 29, 2019
