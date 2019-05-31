|
|
|
NOBLE Helene Leaf Peacefully at home on
22nd May, Helene, aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Alan,
much loved mum of
David, Ian and the late Stuart.
Dear mother-in-law of Jackie and Molly, a special grandma and
great grandma and a loving auntie.
The Funeral Service will take place at St James Church, Seacroft on Monday 10th June at 2pm.
Family flowers only but donations in lieu will be gratefully received by Leukemia Research UK.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Whitkirk 0113 390 9711.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 31, 2019
Read More