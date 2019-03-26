|
WRIGHT Helen Patricia Passed away peacefully on
15th March 2019 aged 71 years.
Beloved wife of Leslie,
much loved mum of Clare,
loving mother in law of Chris
and a devoted Grandma of
Leia and Eddie.
Service and cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd April at 14:20.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to be given to Bowel Cancer UK, for which purpose a plate will be available at the service.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeral Care Moortown Tel: 0113 268 9765
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 26, 2019
