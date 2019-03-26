Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Wright

Notice Condolences

Helen Wright Notice
WRIGHT Helen Patricia Passed away peacefully on
15th March 2019 aged 71 years.
Beloved wife of Leslie,
much loved mum of Clare,
loving mother in law of Chris
and a devoted Grandma of
Leia and Eddie.
Service and cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd April at 14:20.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to be given to Bowel Cancer UK, for which purpose a plate will be available at the service.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeral Care Moortown Tel: 0113 268 9765
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.