Firth Helen
(née Swift) Died peacefully in
St. James Hospital, aged 95 years.

Beloved wife of the late Jim,
much loved mum of Jimmy, Barbara and John, a dear grandma of Tony, Mark, Elli and Cameron, a great grandma,
also a lovely friend to many.
Will be sadly missed by all.

Funeral Service will take place
at Rawdon Crematorium on Thursday 19th December
at 2.20pm.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be made
to Wheatfields Hospice.

Any enquiries to
Denison's Funeral Service, Guiseley. Tel: 01943 872619
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 13, 2019
