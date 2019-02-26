Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00
St. Mary's Church
CRACKNELL Helen Margaret Passed away peacefully
on 19th February 2019,
aged 41 years.
An exceptionally loved wife,
daughter, sister, auntie,
sister-in-law, daughter-in-law
and friend.
You were incredibly beautiful,
kind, loving and inspirational.
We will miss you so much,
but will always remember the amazing life you had and love you forever in our hearts.
A private cremation will take
place and will be followed by a
service celebrating Helen's life at St. Mary's Church, Garforth on
Monday 4th March at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu for
St. Leonard's Hospice, York
can be given at the service.
Enquiries to
G.E. Hartley & Son,
Garforth
Tel. 0113 286 2980.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 26, 2019
