|
|
|
MELVIN Hazel October 3rd, peacefully,
aged 83 years.
Much loved wife of the late Peter
and mother to David, Janine and
the late Stephen, dearly loved grandmother to Emily and Rachael and great grandmother to Milo.
She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Service and Cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium, Leeds 16 on Friday October 25th at 12.20 pm.
Family flowers only please but if desired donations for Macmillan Cancer Support and a plate will
be available.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, 152 Green Lane, Crossgates, Leeds 15.
Tel (0113) 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 16, 2019