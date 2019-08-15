|
|
|
BUCK Hazel August 10th, suddenly but peacefully in Hospital, of Gildersome, aged 76 years.
Dearly loved Wife of Michael,
much loved Mum of Moira and Mother-In-Law of Steve,
also a loving Grandma of Evie, Caoimhe and Callan.
The funeral service will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium at 2:20pm on Friday 23rd August.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be made to Dementia UK and Stroke Association, a collection box will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J.W.Binks & Sons
Tel (0113) 2532087 or visit jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 15, 2019