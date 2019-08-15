Home

J W Binks Funeral Directors
Park House, Queen Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS27 8EB
0113 253 2087
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
14:15
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Hazel Buck Notice
BUCK Hazel August 10th, suddenly but peacefully in Hospital, of Gildersome, aged 76 years.

Dearly loved Wife of Michael,
much loved Mum of Moira and Mother-In-Law of Steve,
also a loving Grandma of Evie, Caoimhe and Callan.

The funeral service will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium at 2:20pm on Friday 23rd August.

Family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be made to Dementia UK and Stroke Association, a collection box will be provided at the service.

Enquiries to J.W.Binks & Sons
Tel (0113) 2532087 or visit jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 15, 2019
